Watch: Baby seal rescued after wandering streets of Connecticut city

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – A gray seal pup was found moseying through the streets of New Haven, Connecticut, over the weekend.

Officers with the New Haven Police Department shared a video of the pup as he lay in the snow and reached toward a gloved hand with his snout.

"Hello!" a voice could be heard saying from off-camera. "You are so precious!"

The pup was rescued by the Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Program, which admitted the seal into the aquarium’s Animal Rescue Clinic.

Aquarium officials said the seal, estimated to be only a few weeks old, received an exam and was found to be lethargic and dehydrated.

He was also emaciated, weighing only 28 pounds. For comparison, gray seals are usually born weighing about 35 pounds, but after nursing on high-fat milk for the first 3 weeks of their lives, they end up weighing around 100 pounds, according to the Mystic Aquarium.

Officials noted Monday that the seal had started fluid therapy and an individualized treatment plan. He will then be fed a dilute fish formula to help him regain his strength.

Once he is fully recovered, he will be returned to the ocean.

"Mystic Aquarium is pleased to have rescued this misdirected young seal in need of help, and looks forward to hopefully returning the seal back to the ocean in the months ahead," said Dr. Allison Tuttle, Mystic Aquarium’s Chief Zoological Officer. "We are proud to provide marine mammal response, rescue and rehabilitation for the state of Connecticut, and help marine animals in need."

Aquarium officials noted that, while the pup's presence in the city was very unusual, it is normal for younger gray seals to venture inland. For example, they may go into sand dunes to escape the elements, such as high winds, along the shore.

"When you think about how much we have developed the shoreline, cases like this aren't as surprising when thinking about typical behaviors for these species," Mystic Aquarium officials said.

They added that the pup being alone also isn’t unusual, as gray seal mothers typically leave their pups after they are done nursing during those first few weeks. At that time, the pups are fully equipped to survive on their own while they learn to hunt.

Gray seals are found along the New England and mid-Atlantic coastlines, according to NOAA. The animals are federally protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act.