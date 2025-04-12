Countdown underway for rocket launch of star-studded all-female crew

VAN HORN, Texas – The countdown is underway for the launch of a star-studded, all-female crew aboard a Blue Origin rocket from West Texas.

According to Jeff Bezos’ aerospace company, if all goes as planned, liftoff of the New Shepard rocket -designated NS-31 - will take place around 8:30 a.m. CDT on Monday.

On board will be a high-profile crew of six, ranging from pop superstar Katy Perry to Jeff Bezos’ fiancée, Lauren Sánchez.

The all-female crew consists of:

Aisha Bowe: A former NASA rocket scientist and CEO of STEMBoard

Amanda Nguyễn: A bioastronautics research scientist and advocate for sexual violence survivors

Gayle King: An award-winning journalist and co-host of CBS Mornings

Katy Perry: A global pop superstar and a best-selling female artist

Kerianne Flynn: A community filmmaker

Lauren Sánchez: A bestselling author and fiancée to Jeff Bezos

Unlike trips to the International Space Station, which can last weeks or even months, the NS-31 flight will be brief, with a total duration of around 11 minutes.

Blue Origin says less than 3 minutes into launch the booster will separate from the New Shepard capsule, which will continue on its space odyssey.

The capsule will reach an altitude of approximately 62 miles above Earth’s surface, where the crew will experience several minutes of weightlessness and take in breathtaking views of the planet.

The capsule is said to feature windows measuring 2.4 feet wide by 3.6 feet tall, designed to provide unobstructed views while in space.

After reaching its peak altitude, the capsule will descend back to Earth, deploying parachutes to slow its return before landing near the launch site in rural West Texas.

According to Blue Origin, the crew capsule uses reverse thrusters and parachutes to land at a speed of just 1 mile per hour.

Previous notable passengers on Blue Origin flights have included Jeff Bezos, actor William Shatner and former NFL player and broadcaster Michael Strahan.

While Blue Origin has not publicly disclosed the ticket prices, they are estimated to range from zero dollars - when gifted to public figures - to as much as $30 million, according to a 2021 auction.

Watch live coverage of the trailblazing mission after liftoff on YouTube.

