SpaceX faces major setback after losing second Starship rocket; debris spotted falling over Atlantic Ocean

BOCA CHICA, Texas – For the second time in seven weeks, a major explosion aboard a SpaceX rocket sent planes scrambling for safety after debris was spotted raining down over the southwest Atlantic on Thursday evening.

SpaceX was in the initial stages of its eighth test flight of its prized Starship rocket from its South Texas launch facility when, less than ten minutes into the mission, flight crews appeared to lose control of the rocket's engines.

Debris was spotted within minutes raining down from the Bahamas, Caribbean and Florida, which caused the FAA to issue an alert to pilots.

During the previous test flight in January, the upper stage of the more than 400-foot-tall rocket disintegrated over the southwest Atlantic, sending debris raining down over the Turks and Caicos Islands.

SpaceX said they were in communication with the FAA over any needed flight diversions, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

Dozens of flights appeared to have been diverted and airports from Orlando through West Palm and Miami reported flight delays associated with the event.



"During Starship's ascent burn, the vehicle experienced a rapid unscheduled disassembly and contact was lost. Our team immediately began coordination with safety officials to implement pre-planned contingency responses. We will review the data from today's flight test to better understand root cause. As always, success comes from what we learn, and today’s flight will offer additional lessons to improve Starship's reliability," SpaceX said in a statement moments after the explosion.



The Starship spacecraft is being developed with the long-term goal of carrying astronauts to the Moon and potentially Mars, though SpaceX has not publicly disclosed a timeline for when the rocket will be approved for human space travel.

Several previous test flights have encountered challenges, leading to uncertainty surrounding the objectives of NASA’s Artemis program.

The Artemis program aims to return humans to the lunar surface by 2027, marking the first crewed mission to the Moon since Apollo 17 in December 1972.

The first Artemis mission was launched in November 2022 but involved a Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion spacecraft, not a rocket made by SpaceX.

The next mission, Artemis II, is expected to be a crewed flight but, again, will not involve SpaceX’s Starship.

The ninth test flight could take place as soon as April, but a potentially lengthy FAA investigation will likely derail any immediate launch attempt.