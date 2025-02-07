Planes could be in danger of falling space debris as recent SpaceX rocket explosion highlights new data

VANCOUVER, B.C. – Space rocket debris has an alarming high chance of impacting busy airspace every year, causing dangers to airline traffic, according to researchers at Canada’s University of British Columbia.

Using air traffic data from 2023, researchers calculated the probability of rocket debris re-entering busy airspace at 26%.

While most debris from space missions burns up upon re-entry into the upper atmosphere, some pieces are still seen streaking through altitudes where aircraft fly, and even reaching the ground.

Fortunately, out of the 258 rocket launches and 120 uncontrolled rocket debris re-entries in 2024, none were reported to have disastrous collisions with aircraft, but some experts warn it may only be a matter of time unless industry-wide changes are acted upon.

"Uncontrolled rocket body re-entries are a design choice, not a necessity," Dr. Aaron Boley, an associate professor and co-author, said in a statement. "The space industry is effectively exporting its risk to airlines and passengers."

WATCH: SPACEX STARSHIP TEST FLIGHT DISINTEGRATES AFTER LAUNCH, DEBRIS IN SKIES OVER CARIBBEAN

In late January, an explosion of a SpaceX Starship spacecraft over the Southwest Atlantic and northern Caribbean Sea caused chaos in the skies as pilots of commercial attempted to avoid debris raining down to Earth.

The launch was SpaceX’s seventh attempt at conducting a test mission of its prized spacecraft that one day could play a crucial role in crewed Artemis missions.

"The recent explosion of a SpaceX Starship shortly after launch demonstrated the challenges of having to suddenly close airspace," Ewan Wright, lead author and doctoral student at UBC, stated.

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk attributed the spacecraft's demise to a propellant leak that occurred after liftoff from the SpaceX launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

Due to the risk of falling debris, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a debris alert for pilots, advising them to slow down and delay departures until the threat of collision was over.

PIECE OF SUSPECTED SPACE DEBRIS FOUND IN RURAL NORTH CAROLINA



The FAA reported no injuries from falling debris occurred in the skies; however, damage on the ground was reported in the Turks and Caicos, southeast of the Bahamas.

To mitigate risks posed by space travel, researchers at UBC are advocating for rockets that are designed to re-enter the atmosphere in a controlled manner, which end up crashing harmlessly into the more than 70% of Earth’s surface that is covered in water.

The researchers admitted that any changes will likely have to start with coordinated actions of governments around the globe before being implemented across the space spectrum.

"Countries and companies that launch satellites won’t spend the money to improve their rockets' designs unless all of them are required to do so," Byers stated. "So, we need governments to come together and adopt some new standards here."