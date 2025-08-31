Where to find the 35 US National Parks, gems of the American outdoors

If you're looking to explore the great outdoors, you can't go wrong with visiting one of the nation's 35 national parks, spread out across the U.S.

The National Park Service (NPS) was established on Aug. 25, 1916, when President Woodrow Wilson signed the act to create a new federal bureau responsible for the 35 national parks and monuments at the time as part of an effort to conserve and appreciate the endless beauty that our parks have to offer.

Here are some notable national parks located in each region of the country that are worth visiting.

Northeast

Acadia National Park

Known as the "Crown Jewel" of the North Atlantic coast, this park is home to 27 miles of historic roads and 158 miles of hiking trails, making it one of the top-10 most visited parks in the U.S., according to officials.

Although the park may appear small on a map, it covers nearly 50,000 acres of land along the Atlantic coast of Maine, according to the NPS. The east side of the park is the most popular and visited area, as it offers opportunities to hike along the rugged and beautiful coastline.

While the Northeast is home to many national park units, Acadia National Park is the only dedicated park in the region.

Others to visit:

Fire Island National Seashore in Suffolk County, New York.

New Jersey Pinelands National Reserve located in Washington Township, New Jersey.

Thomas Edison National Historical Park in West Orange, New Jersey.

Cape Cod National Seashore in Barnstable County, Massachusetts.

Southeast

Everglades National Park

One of the unique national parks in the U.S. can be found in South Florida. Everglades National Park was established in 1947 for its biodiversity, as it protects 1.5 million acres of wetlands, forests, marine habitats and diverse animal populations, according to the NPS.

Park officials offer guided tours by boat, car and on foot throughout the entire park. One of the expeditions includes an airboat tour, where you can explore the landscape that is home to over 200,000 alligators.

The Southeast is home to a plethora of natural beauty, and has far more official national parks compared to the Northeast region, such as:

Congaree National Park in Richland County, South Carolina.

Biscayne National Park in Florida.

Dry Tortugas National Park in the Gulf of America, west of Key West, Florida.

Shenandoah National Park in Virginia.

Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina and Tennessee.

Midwest

Theodore Roosevelt National Park

Theodore Roosevelt is widely known as "the conservation president," as he doubled the number of sites within the national park system and established five new parks during his two terms as president, according to the NPS.

Theodore Roosevelt National Park, located in North Dakota, is home to a diverse array of wildlife, including bison, prairie dogs, elk, bighorn sheep and many more. The park features two campgrounds, both of which offer standard sites and a designated area for horse camping.

The NPS also offers a hiking and trail information guide, which ranks each hiking trail by its difficulty from easy to strenuous.

Here are some other notable national parks located in the region:

Badlands National Park in South Dakota.

Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota.

Wind Cave National Park located in Hot Springs, South Dakota.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Cleveland and Akron, Ohio.

Indiana Dunes National Park in Porter, Indiana.

Isle Royale National Park in Houghton, Michigan.

Gateway Arch National Park in St. Louis, Missouri.

Northwest

Olympic National Park

In 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt visited the Olympic Peninsula in Washington state to explore and show his support for the establishment of a national park. The following year, he signed the act designating Olympic National Park.

Located in northwestern Washington, Olympic National Park is home to a wide variety of wildlife. Just offshore of the park, you can find whales, dolphins, sea lions, otters, seals and sea otters feeding in the Pacific Ocean.

The park website provides information on where to find specific wildlife and suggests the best time of year to do so.

Other gems in the Northwest:

Southwest

Zion National Park

Zion National Park has a rich history dating back approximately 7,000 years, when nomadic Indian groups roamed the area, according to the NPS. The first European American settlers arrived in the late 1800s, naming the area Zion, which is an ancient Hebrew term meaning "sanctuary" or "refuge."

The park offers numerous opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors, including camping, hiking, boating, fishing and a variety of other activities. There are various campgrounds located throughout the park, each offering a unique experience tailored to its location.

The Southwest is home to some of the most renowned national parks in the country, offering a diverse range of options to choose from.

Alaska

Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve

Glacier Bay, located in Alaska, is home to a showcase of melting glaciers, carved valleys, and beautiful lakes, with over 700 miles of trails. The national park and reserve serve as a step away from the modern world.

According to the NPS, in 1925, Glacier Bay was designated as an official monument. In 1980, President Jimmy Carter signed the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act, which established Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve.

Park officials offer a variety of activities, including hiking, kayaking, rafting, camping, and other outdoor pursuits. Park officials also permit hunting within the National Preserve, but not in the park itself. To hunt or trap wildlife in the preserve, you must have state-regulated licenses and permits.

There are plenty of other parks to explore in Alaska.

Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve in Copper Center, Alaska.

Lake Clark National Park and Preserve in Port Alsworth, Alaska.

Kobuk Valley National Park in Kotzebue, Alaska.

Katmai National Park and Preserve in King Salmon, Alaska.

Denali National Park and Preserve in Denali Park, Alaska.

Gates Of The Arctic National Park and Preserve in Bettles, Alaska.

Kenai Fjords National Park in Seward, Alaska.

Hawaii

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park

Although Hawaii is often regarded as a top-tier vacation destination, the state is also renowned for its breathtaking beauty. With that comes a plethora of opportunities to explore even some of its frightening nature.

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is a unique site that protects a vast number of geological, biological, and cultural landscapes. The park is home to both the Kīlauea and Mauna Loa volcanoes.

Park officials offer guided tours and hikes on various trails around the park. Most notably, you can stroll along what is known as the "Devastation Trail". You can admire the recovering landscape that was buried by lava fountains from the 1959 Kīlauea Iki eruption.

There are four national parks in total located in Hawaii, but luckily, there are many NPS units available to visit as well.

Haleakalā National Park in Kula and Maui County, Hawaii.

Kalaupapa National Historical Park in Kalaupapa, Hawaii.

Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau in Honaunau, Hawaii.

Be sure to check out what national parks are located near you for your next great adventure.