Rocks in Arches National Park measured nearly 150 degrees this week

As air temperatures are skyrocketing this summer out West, the rocks at Arches National Park are baking.

Park officials recorded a surface temperature of nearly 150 degrees this week on the rock formation known as Delicate Arch. In the shade, the temperature of the arch was just over 107 degrees.

They noted the dangerous and potentially deadly nature of heat at the Utah park and provided the following guidance for hikers:

Hike in the morning when the temperatures are cooler.

Bring plenty of water, along with snacks that can hydrate and replenish electrolytes.

Avoid drinking too many caffeinated or alcoholic beverages, which can be dehydrating.

Use sun protection, such as sunscreen, sunglasses and hats.

The Delicate Arch is the most famous natural stone arch in the world, according to the National Park Service. Along with the other iconic arches in the park, the Delicate Arch formed from a combination of erosion and geologic forces.