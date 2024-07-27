Search
Weather News
Published

Rocks in Arches National Park measured nearly 150 degrees this week

The Delicate Arch is the most famous natural stone arch in the world, according to the NPS.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather's Robert Ray visits Arches National Park in Moab, Utah, the first stop on a tour of "Utah's Mighty Five" to highlight the state's jaw-dropping landscapes in honor of National Parks Week.  08:14

Explore the picturesque landscape of Arches National Park in Utah

As air temperatures are skyrocketing this summer out West, the rocks at Arches National Park are baking.

Park officials recorded a surface temperature of nearly 150 degrees this week on the rock formation known as Delicate Arch. In the shade, the temperature of the arch was just over 107 degrees.

  • Delicate Arch.
    Image 1 of 3

    Delicate Arch. (Neal Herbert / NPS)

  • Temperature of the rock surface of Delicate Arch.
    Image 2 of 3

    Temperature of the rock surface of Delicate Arch. (Kyle Finkle / Arches National Park)

  • Temperature of the surface of Delicate Arch in the shade.
    Image 3 of 3

    Temperature of the surface of Delicate Arch in the shade. (Kyle Finkle / Arches National Park)

They noted the dangerous and potentially deadly nature of heat at the Utah park and provided the following guidance for hikers:

  • Hike in the morning when the temperatures are cooler.
  • Bring plenty of water, along with snacks that can hydrate and replenish electrolytes.
  • Avoid drinking too many caffeinated or alcoholic beverages, which can be dehydrating.
  • Use sun protection, such as sunscreen, sunglasses and hats.

The Delicate Arch at sunset with park visitors nearby.

(Arches National Park / FOX Weather)

The Delicate Arch is the most famous natural stone arch in the world, according to the National Park Service. Along with the other iconic arches in the park, the Delicate Arch formed from a combination of erosion and geologic forces.

