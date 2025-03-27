Another national park urges visitors to be 'bear aware' as grizzlies emerge from winter slumber

GRAND TETON NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. - Spring has finally sprung, and that means hungry grizzly bears are starting to emerge from their winter dens, prompting National Park Service officials to warn people to be "bear aware."

The NPS said that bears across Teton County, Wyoming, are becoming more active after the first grizzly bear sighting of the 2025 season inside Grand Teton National Park was reported on March 19.

Officials said adult male grizzly bears start to emerge from their winter dens in March, while females and their cubs usually begin to emerge in April and early May.

Now, as more of the animals are being spotted, residents and visitors are being sacked to secure attractants of any kind.

"Seeing a bear in its natural habitat is an awe-inspiring experience," the NPS said in a news release. "However, living and recreating in bear country requires awareness and actions on our part to keep bears wild and people safe."

The NPS said 2024 was a "challenging" year for human-bear interactions in Jackson Hole.

"Wyoming Game and Fish Department and U.S. Fish and Wildlife staff responded to a minimum of 168 human-bear conflicts in Teton County and the Town of Jackson, which is twice the long-term average," the NPS said. "Grand Teton National Park experienced a surge of incidents involving black bears, particularly around lakeshore areas, resulting in an above-average year of management actions. Similarly, the Bridger-Teton National Forest saw an increase in black bear activity around the Teton Pass trail system outside of Wilson."

The NPS warns that bears can be attracted by human or domestic animal food, including coolers, cooking equipment, bird feeders and pet dishes. By storing them properly, residents and those traveling to the national park can help ensure that bears don't obtain that food.

"Once a bear becomes conditioned to human foods, the bear is likely to exhibit increasingly bold behavior, which increases risks to the bear and humans and limits management options," the NPS said.

Yellowstone National Park recently issued same warning

Two weeks ago, officials with Yellowstone National Park also warned its visitors to be bear aware after grizzly bear tracks were spotted earlier this month.

"Carry bear spray and know how to use it," officials said in a Facebook post. "Stay alert and make noise to avoid surprises. Hike in groups and stay on designated trails. If you encounter a bear, never run - remain calm and back away slowly."

Officials said that all of Yellowstone National Park is "bear country" from the backcountry to the boardwalks of Old Faithful.