Earth & Space
Yellowstone officials warn visitors after grizzly bears spotted emerging from hibernation as spring approaches

Yellowstone National Park is home to two bear species, grizzly bears and black bears, the National Park Service said.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Video shot in Yellowstone National Park captures images of a bear venturing close to a nursery of bison calves before being run off by a bison mother. (Courtesy: Bo Welden with Jackson Hole Ecotour Adventures in Jackson Hole, Wyoming) 01:13

As spring eases in, bears in Yellowstone National Park have begun to emerge from hibernation, the National Park Service (NPS) announced this week.

Officials reported seeing grizzly bears, one of two bear species in Yellowstone, in the northern region of the park on Monday.

The emergence of these large animals presents additional safety considerations for visitors to the park, the NPS noted.    

"It’s important to Be Bear Aware!" they said in a Facebook post.

A grizzly bear is seen in Glacier National Park, Montana.

FILE: A grizzly bear in a national park.

(DeAgostini / Getty Images)

Officials provided the following advice to help visitors protect themselves as they venture throughout the park, which they say is "Bear Country":

  • Carry bear spray and know how to use it.
  • Stay alert and make noise to avoid surprises.
  • Hike in groups and stay on designated trails.
  • Never approach or feed wildlife.
  • If you encounter a bear, never run – remain calm and back away slowly.
FILE: A video shot on Nov. 8 shows a runner’s terrifying encounter with a mother bear and her two cubs on a hiking trail in Sierra Madre, California. (Courtesy: @_lauragold via Storyful)

In addition to grizzly bears, black bears also inhabit Yellowstone National Park. Black bears are less aggressive than grizzly bears and are less likely to use their size to defend themselves.

Bears enter hibernation to help conserve energy during the winter months, when food is more scarce. The NPS said the animals emerge in spring, when food becomes more available.

