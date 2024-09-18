Search
Earth & Space
Woman suffers 3rd-degree burns after stepping into scalding water at Yellowstone's Old Faithful

Park officials said the 60-year-old woman was walking off-trail with her husband and leashed dog near Mallard Lake Trailhead at Old Faithful when she stepped and broke through a thin crust over scalding water.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. – A park visitor from New Hampshire experienced severe burns to her lower leg while walking in a thermal area at Yellowstone National Park.

Park officials said the 60-year-old woman was walking off-trail with her husband and leashed dog near Mallard Lake Trailhead at Old Faithful when she stepped and broke through a thin crust over scalding water.

The woman was then evaluated at a park medical clinic and later transported by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

FILE - The iconic Old Faithful Geyser springs to life (every 90 minutes) in Yellowstone National Park's Upper Geyser Basin on September 18, 2022, in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. Sitting atop an active volcanic caldera, Yellowstone, America's first National Park, is home to more geological hydrothermal features (geysers, mud pots, hot springs, fumaroles) than are found in the rest of the world combined.

FILE - The iconic Old Faithful Geyser.

(George Rose / Getty Images)

She reportedly suffered second- and third-degree burns. Neither her husband nor dog were injured.

This is the first known thermal injury in Yellowstone National Park this year, park officials said.

The NPS urges visitors to remain on boardwalks and trails while exploring hydrothermal areas, and to exercise extreme caution.

Visitors walk along a boardwalk at the iconic Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone National Park. The geyser sits atop an active volcano caldera.

FILE: Visitors walk along a boardwalk at the iconic Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone National Park. 

(George Rose / Getty Images)

They noted that the ground in the thermal areas is fragile and thin, and scalding water lies just below the surface.

The water at Old Faithful’s vent is 204 degrees, and the water deeper inside the geyser’s plumbing is much hotter, according to the NPS.

Park officials also remind visitors that pets are not permitted in thermal areas, on boardwalks, hiking trails or in the backcountry.

