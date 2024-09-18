Woman suffers 3rd-degree burns after stepping into scalding water at Yellowstone's Old Faithful

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. – A park visitor from New Hampshire experienced severe burns to her lower leg while walking in a thermal area at Yellowstone National Park.

Park officials said the 60-year-old woman was walking off-trail with her husband and leashed dog near Mallard Lake Trailhead at Old Faithful when she stepped and broke through a thin crust over scalding water.

The woman was then evaluated at a park medical clinic and later transported by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

She reportedly suffered second- and third-degree burns. Neither her husband nor dog were injured.

This is the first known thermal injury in Yellowstone National Park this year, park officials said.

The NPS urges visitors to remain on boardwalks and trails while exploring hydrothermal areas, and to exercise extreme caution.

They noted that the ground in the thermal areas is fragile and thin, and scalding water lies just below the surface.

The water at Old Faithful’s vent is 204 degrees, and the water deeper inside the geyser’s plumbing is much hotter, according to the NPS.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Park officials also remind visitors that pets are not permitted in thermal areas, on boardwalks, hiking trails or in the backcountry.