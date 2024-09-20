Hiker survives bear attack in Glacier National Park, walks a mile for help

WEST GLACIER, Mont. – A hiker in Glacier National Park in Montana narrowly escaped a bear attack, trekking a mile for help after the encounter.

Rangers reported that the 35-year-old man sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the early morning incident Thursday on the Grinnell Glacier Overlook trail. The man, hiking with a group, first encountered the bear near the trailhead.

With assistance from park rangers and fellow hikers, the injured hiker walked the mile to Granite Park Chalet where a rescue helicopter was dispatched to the scene. He was later taken to a safer location before he was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Whitefish.

The exact species of bear involved in the attack remains under investigation.

BLACK BEAR ATTACKS 3-YEAR-OLD GIRL IN MONTANA

As a precautionary measure, Glacier National Park has temporarily closed the Highline Trail from Haystack Butte to Granite Park Chalet.

Park officials are urging visitors to Glacier National Park to exercise caution. The park is home to both black and grizzly bears.

WATCH: BEAR COMES WITHIN INCHES OF A CHILD’S FACE DURING PICNIC

Hikers are strongly advised to hike in groups, make noise to deter bears and carry bear spray.

For the latest updates on trail closures and park conditions, click here.