Black bear attacks 3-year-old girl in Montana

A 3-year-old girl was hospitalized Sunday after a black bear attacked her in southern Montana.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) officials said the incident occurred around 10 p.m. local time while the child was sleeping in a tent at a private campground near the town of Red Lodge.

Local reports said the female black bear attacked the 3-year-old girl. The child was then hospitalized at a medical facility in Billings and treated for her injuries.

That night, FWP staff worked with the owner of the campground to evacuate the premises by the following morning. Staff also set a trap at the campsite that night, then added more traps and snares once the campground was evacuated.

A bear was later captured Monday afternoon and then euthanized. According to FWP, the bear killed is believed to be the bear involved in the attack, as evidence from the scene matched the physical characteristics of the bear.

They noted that the bear had no history of conflicts, but they believed it had become accustomed to being around humans. FWP said the animal had become food-conditioned after being able to access unsecured food items and other attractants nearby.

Back at the child’s tent, the FWP noted that they found human food, garbage, a cooler and other unsecured attractants inside.

The incident serves as a reminder that "Montana is bear country," FWP said. Officials urge people to be prepared to encounter both black and grizzly bears in the state and provide the following precautions:

Keep tents free of food or any items with a scent.

Garbage should be thrown into bear-resistant bins, or disposed of properly away from the site.

Garbage should not be buried or burned.

Properly store unattended food and any scented items in bear boxes, hard-sided vehicles, bear-resistant containers that are IGBC-certified (or Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee-certified), or behind temporary electric fencing.

More information about food storage regulations can be found here.