Black bear attacks man trail running in Utah

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah – A man was bitten by a black bear on Wednesday while trail running in Big Cottonwood Canyon, located about 20 miles southeast of Salt Lake City, according to Utah officials.

Utah DWR Public Information Officer Faith Heaton Jolley said the incident occurred between 1:15 and 1:30 p.m. when the man was running in the Mill D North Fork Trail area.

At the time, the man heard a bear in the brush, which began to approach him. He then backed away and tried to make himself look large as a way to thwart the bear.

Jolley said the bear proceeded to bluff charge toward the man twice. The man backed up and then fell over a log. While he was down, the bear bit him on his upper arm.

The man kicked at the bear and was able to escape with puncture wounds to his arm. He drove himself to a hospital to receive medical attention.

The bear was located that night at 9:45 p.m. due to the efforts of DWR conservation officers, biologists and tracking hounds.

"Because the bear had shown aggressive behavior and injured a person, it was euthanized, per policy," Jolley said.

Black bears can be found across Utah, according to the DWR. They provided the following guidance for anyone who encounters a black bear:

Stand your ground. Never back up, lie down or play dead.

Stay calm and give the bear a chance to leave.

Do not run away, as black bears can run up to 35 mph and chase you.

Do not climb a tree, as black bears are excellent climbers and can climb after you.

Prepare to use your bear spray or another deterrent. The DWR said studies have shown bear spray can be 92% successful in deterring bears.

Know bear behavior. If a bear stands up, grunts, moans or makes other sounds, it's not being aggressive; the animal is trying to get a better look or smell and expresses its interest.

If a black bear does attack, the DWR recommends always fighting back and never giving up.

As evidenced by the man who was bitten on Wednesday, people have successfully defended themselves with almost anything. Some of the things they use to fight back include rocks, sticks, backpacks, water bottles and even their hands and feet, the DWR said.