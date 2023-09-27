Watch: Bear comes within inches of a child’s face during picnic

MONTERREY, Mexico – Footage shot on Monday shows a black bear crashing a family picnic in northwestern Mexico.

The video opens up with a black bear standing on a picnic table, munching away at food while a woman and a boy sit within inches of the bear’s face.

The two remain quiet and motionless as the woman holds the boy close and covers his eyes. She even averts her gaze downward, never making eye contact with the carnivore that stands before her.

Completely unfazed by the humans, the bear samples one platter of food, then a second, and then a third before raising its head and turning its attention to the boy. With his eyes still covered, the boy does not see how close the bear came to his face, but he is still afraid.

Soft cries come from the boy as the woman continues to hold him close while the bear clears the plates of any remaining food.

The bear then ambles down the table toward another individual, who is seated just as still as the woman and boy. Seeing that the person had no food nearby, the bear walks off the table to inspect a piece of trash lying on the ground.

Black bears are some of the largest mammals in North America. According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, black bears are generally harmless but should be treated with caution as they can harm humans when provoked.