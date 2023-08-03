Caddy snack: Watch as black bear steals bag of golf clubs in search of food

COQUITLAM, British Columbia – A black bear's curious encounter with golfers on the green has become viral.

The nosey bandit was caught stealing a bag of clubs from a group of players' golf carts at Westwood Plateau Golf and Country Club in Coquitlam, British Columbia, on Monday.

A video captured by Karim Lalani displays the players' stunned expressions as a bear chomps a hole in their equipment bag. The bear then drags the bag towards the nearby bushes, causing the clubs to fall out and scatter on the course.

Lalani and their group were at the 12th hole, preparing to tee off, when they spotted a bear investigating the golf cart of the group ahead of them.

"Pretty soon it was tearing into the bag of one of those players," Lalani said. "When the player tried to chase it the bear pulled the whole bag into the bushes to go through it in peace."

Lalani said a few moments later, the bear ironed out his issues with the bag came back out with a little cub in tow.

"These bears are usually not aggressive," he said. "But it may have been looking for food for the young one."

Apparently, a club sandwich was not on the menu. It probably had something about the bag not being the bear’s fore-te.