Heartwarming photo shows adorable bond between Alaskan bear and her surprising new caregiver

KING SALMON, Alaska – Witnessing the bond between family members in the animal kingdom is heartwarming.

Currently, wildlife officials in Alaska are observing an extraordinary occurrence along a river bank, as the unique adoption process between bears is taking place.

"We have the privilege of seeing this phenomenon among our Brooks River bears," Katmai National Park & Preserve said on social media while posting a photograph of two cubs who are adopted siblings.

Park officials said their mothers, bear 910 and bear 909, are sisters. The two had cubs during different years, but they decided to raise their families together last year. The families returned together this spring until bear 909 separated from her 2.5-year-old cub.



"Not quite ready for independence, 909 Jr. stayed with her aunt 910 and yearling cousin and eventually was adopted," the national park said. "The new family fishes, travels, and sleeps together, and it seems like the new siblings are getting along just fine."

Park officials have confirmed that 909 Jr. was seen nursing from her aunt recently.

Brooks Camp stands as one of the most sought-after destinations worldwide for visitors who yearn to witness the breathtaking brown bears. It's situated at the mouth of the Brooks River and the shore of Naknek Lake.

Bears are a common sight around Brooks Camp from July to September, according to park officials. They can often be found wandering the trails, fishing in the river, and even taking a nap on the beach.