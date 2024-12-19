Virginia hunter dies after bear falls from tree, lands on him

LUNENBURG COUNTY, Va. – A Virginia man died after a hunting incident with a bear.

On Dec. 9, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) was notified of an incident in Lunenburg County, Virginia.

A group of hunters had tracked a bear up into a tree and retreated from the base of the tree before shooting the bear, the DWR said.

One hunter in the group, a 58-year-old man named Lester C. Harvey, was standing roughly 10 feet from the tree where the bear was shot, the DWR said.

When the bear fell from the tree, it landed on Harvey.

The DWR said a member of the hunting group rendered first aid until fire and EMS arrived.

Harvey was taken to a hospital for medical treatment, and he died from his injuries four days later on Dec. 13, the DWR said.

The DWR said no charges will be filed in the incident.