Famous mama grizzly bear '399' dies from vehicle crash in Grand Teton National Park

A grizzly bear known as "399" was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night while out with her cub in Grand Teton National Park.

The incident occurred on Highway 26/89 in Snake River Canyon, which is located south of Jackson, Wyoming.

National Park Service officials said the driver of the vehicle is okay, but the whereabouts of 399’s yearling cub is unknown. They added that the cub may not have been involved in the incident.

Known by her research number, grizzly bear 399 was 28 years old and was one of the most famous grizzly bears.

"People from around the world have followed grizzly bear 399 for several decades," said Hilary Cooley, Grizzly Bear Recovery Coordinator for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

She noted that, at grizzly bear 399’s age, she was the oldest known reproducing female grizzly bear in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

Grizzly bear females are able to reproduce starting at around 4 years of age and typically begin to stop reproducing at around age 25, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

"The grizzly bear is an iconic species that helps make the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem so extraordinary," said Grand Teton National Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins. "Grizzly bear 399 has been perhaps the most prominent ambassador for the species. She has inspired countless visitors into conservation stewardship around the world and will be missed."

The NPS said vehicle collisions with wildlife are not uncommon, unfortunately. They are working with agencies on the state and local levels to learn more about what happened.