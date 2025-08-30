Watch: Robotic rabbits used to lure, combat invasive pythons in Florida

EVERGLADES NATIONAL PARK, Fla. – Florida officials have taken a creative approach to trapping invasive Burmese pythons by using dozens of robotic rabbits to lure in the reptiles.

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) installed 120 of the bunny bots across Everglades National Park, where the pythons – and their appetites – are one of the main reasons for a sharp decline in mammals.

Because of this, officials are using a robotic version of one python prey, rabbits, to trap the invasive snakes.

The solar-powered bunny bots are perched on stands throughout the park, where they emit a heat signature and scent to attract their serpentine predator.

Once a python comes up to one of the robotic rabbits, a camera near the bot monitors the reptile and notifies officials of its presence.

At that point, a python removal agent is sent out to the area.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The National Park Service (NPS) said Burmese pythons have become established in the park due to intentional and accidental release of pet pythons into the wild.

Their large numbers and aggressive predation of mammals makes the invasive Burmese pythons one of the most destructive and harmful species in the Everglades, as they rob panthers and other predators native to Florida of their main food sources, the SFWMD said.

NPS officials and their partners have spent more than 10 years trying to find ways to remove the pythons from the park.

Burmese pythons are native to Southeast Asia, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.