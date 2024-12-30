Death Valley National Park road damaged by Hurricane Hilary over a year ago to close again for repairs

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – Repairs are still ongoing in Death Valley National Park over a year after Hurricane Hilary swept the southwestern U.S.

Torrential rain from Hilary led to flash flooding throughout Southern California and Nevada. The storm is responsible for three deaths, two in Mexico and one in California. In total, Hilary caused around $900 million in damage in the U.S.

Many roads and bridges were washed out in Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties. Major flooding damaged or destroyed about 400 miles of roads in Death Valley National Park, which resulted in an eight-week closure – the longest in the park's history.

The Death Valley community is still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Hilary. Death Valley National Park’s Emigrant Canyon Road will be closed starting Jan. 6 for repairs.

"This construction includes armoring to protect the road from flash floods. Climate change is increasing the frequency of severe floods," said Superintendent of Death Valley National Park Mike Reynolds.

The flooding from Hilary has caused extensive damage to the road, leaving drop-offs of up to six feet deep where the pavement used to be. Initially, the Federal Highway Administration hired a contractor to fill in the missing parts of the road. This allowed Emigrant Canyon Road to temporarily reopen in spring 2024.

Beginning Jan. 6, the Federal Highway Administration will bury concrete barriers and rock-filled gabions on the shoulder of the road. These structures will serve as a fortification for the most vulnerable parts of the road from future flash flooding.

Emigrant Canyon Road, along with road access to some local campgrounds, will be closed during construction until early March 2025.