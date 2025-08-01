Grand Canyon's Dragon Bravo Fire reaches 'megafire' status, surpassing 100,000 acres

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. – A wildfire that broke out in Grand Canyon National Park has now been deemed a "megafire" due to its size.

The Dragon Bravo fire ignited from a lightning strike on July 4. As firefighters readied to contain the blaze, fire conditions rapidly changed, causing the fire to explode in size.

As of Friday, the Dragon Bravo Fire has burned 111,970 acres, becoming a "megafire" – a term given by the U.S. Forest Service when a fire reaches over 100,000 acres.

Trees and brush continue to be the primary fuel for the fire.

Nearly 1,200 personnel are battling the wildfire, which is now 9% contained.

The fire closed the Grand Canyon's North Rim for the remainder of the 2025 season after causing significant damage, including burning the historic Grand Canyon Lodge and the Grand Canyon Visitor's Center. In total, 70 structures have been lost, according to the National Park Service.

Several trails within the Grand Canyon's inner rim are also closed due to smoke accumulation from the Dragon Bravo Fire.

Fire officials said the fire continues pushing north, particularly into a burn scar from a 2006 wildfire called the Warm Fire.

Weather conditions on Friday may help firefighters fight the fire, as relative humidity is expected to be within 15-20%, the highest humidity in eight days.

But overall, extreme fire conditions still remain in place.