See it: Aerial footage of Grand Canyon wildfire captures flames ravaging historic national park

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. – The Dragon Bravo Fire continues to burn along the north rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

The Dragon Bravo Fire began on the evening of July 12 and quickly spread to over 500 acres, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

Fire managers were able to confirm the loss of the Grand Canyon Lodge and many other historic cabins amid the widespread flames. Footage captured by the Grand Canyon NPS reveals smoke from the fire along the north rim of the park. Parts of the land were stained by fire retardant dropped by an aircraft.

Aerial bucket drops were conducted to slow the spread of the fire to the lodge but were unsuccessful due to wind gusts reaching up to 40 mph, according to NPS officials.

An image of first responders at the historic lodge represents the aftermath of the devastating wildfire, which has spread to over 12,000 acres and is only 8% contained.

Grand Canyon Lodge was once a great place to go for a firsthand view of the Grand Canyon from the north rim, and it will be hard to replace such an iconic venue.

3 CRITICALLY ENDANGERED CALIFORNIA CONDORS RELOCATED DURING ARIZONA WHITE SAGE FIRE

The north rim of the park will remain closed for the remainder of the 2025 season.