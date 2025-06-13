Yosemite National Park to open all campgrounds for first time in 6 years

YOSEMITE, Calif. – As summer nears, visitors will be able to enjoy all the campgrounds at Yosemite National Park for the first time in six years, park officials announced Wednesday.

Opening all 13 campgrounds in Yosemite will make about 500 campsites available to the public as they visit the popular California national park, which saw more than 4 million visitors in 2024.

"We're very excited to have these campgrounds open to the public as we enter the busy summer season," said Acting Yosemite National Park Superintendent Ray McPadden. "Camping in this park is truly a magical experience, and we want to provide the opportunity for as many visitors as possible."

While some campgrounds are currently open, others will be made available on a rolling basis throughout the summer.

The following campgrounds are now open:

Upper Pines - Located in Yosemite Valley.

Lower Pines - Located in Yosemite Valley.

North Pines - Located in Yosemite Valley.

Camp 4 - Located in Yosemite Valley.

Wawona - Located south of Yosemite Valley.

Hodgdon Meadow - Located north of Yosemite Valley.

Crane Flat - Located north of Yosemite Valley.

Three of the campgrounds located on Tioga Road will open in late June and early July:

White Wolf will open on June 20.

Tamarack Flat will open on June 23.

Yosemite Creek will open on July 1.

The following campgrounds will open on dates that will be announced at a later time:

Bridalveil Creek - Located south of Yosemite Valley.

Porcupine Flat - Located north of Yosemite Valley.

Tuolumne Meadows - Located north of Yosemite Valley. It is the largest campground at Yosemite.

Officials noted that reservations are required at all campgrounds through October. They urged visitors to make reservations as soon as possible, as reservations can be booked weeks or months in advance.