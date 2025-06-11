Watch: Zion National Park bridge hoisted to new home after landslide closed it 2 years ago

SPRINGDALE, Utah – A pedestrian bridge connecting a popular trail at Zion National Park to a historic park lodge is once again accessible after a nearby landslide caused it to close for two years.

The Emerald Pools Bridge, which crosses over the Virgin River to connect Zion Lodge and the Emerald Pools Trail System, shuttered in May 2023 after a landslide compromised the structural integrity of the bridge’s foundation. Specifically, it destabilized the bridge’s attachment to concrete supports, or abutments, and the ground beneath them, according to the National Park Service.

Rather than repair the abutments at the original location, officials opted for what they consider a longer-term solution of moving the bridge upstream by about 100 feet to an area that is less geologically active.

Footage of the project showed a large crane lifting the bridge from its original position and then placing it in its new resting spot.

The work also included demolishing the concrete walkway and concrete abutments at the original location, along with excavating and installing supports at the new location, officials said.

They noted that the new abutments are intended to provide a base for the bridge that is stable and resilient enough to withstand flash floods, landslides and other environmental conditions within the park.

The bridge reopening comes as the park begins to welcome park visitors for the summer.

"Reopening this bridge restores a critical connection to one of Zion’s most iconic trail systems," said Jeff Bradybaugh, superintendent of the Utah national park. "We appreciate our visitors’ patience and support as we worked to ensure this structure can safely serve future generations."

The NPS said the project was entirely funded through entrance and recreation fees made possible by the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act.