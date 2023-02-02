Beachgoers beware: These are the most dangerous beaches in America

If you’re a fan of the warm weather that spring and summer bring, then chances are you love heading to the beach to bask in the sunshine, lay on the beach and swim in the water.

But beachgoers, beware.

Recently, the online publication Travel Lens looked through data on surfing fatalities, the number of hurricane strikes and shark attacks and found that a majority of the top 10 deadliest beaches in America are located along the East Coast.

And of those top 10, seven are located in Florida.

Here's a closer look at the top 10 deadliest beaches in America.

1. New Smyrna Beach, Florida (Danger Score: 8.14 out of 10)

With a score of 8.14 out of 10, the most dangerous beach in America, according to Travel Lens, is New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

Since 2010, the area has seen 10 surf zone fatalities and 32 reported shark attacks. In addition, 120 hurricanes impacted the area between 1851 and 2020.

2. Cocoa Beach, Florida (Danger Score: 7.57 out of 10)

Cocoa Beach, Florida, is in second place with a danger score of 7.57 out of 10. This is because the beach has seen several surf zone fatalities and shark attacks over the years.

Like New Smyrna Beach, and the next two most dangerous beaches, 120 hurricanes have impacted the area.

3. Ormond Beach, Florida (Danger Score: 7.48 out of 10)

Ormond Beach, Florida, has seen more surf zone fatalities than shark attacks, giving the area a danger score of 7.48 out of 10.

There have been eight surf zone fatalities and four recorded shark attacks.

4. Panama City Beach, Florida (Danger Score: 7.16 out of 10)

Panama City Beach, Florida, has seen more than double the amount of surf zone deaths with 24 since 2010.

There have only been two recorded shark attacks over the years, giving the location a danger score of 7.16 out of 10.

5. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (Danger Score: 6.61 out of 10)

Heading up the East Coast, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, has a danger score of 6.61 out of 10. This is because of 15 surf zone fatalities and nine shark attacks. The area has seen 31 hurricane strikes between 1851 and 2020.

6. Melbourne Beach, Florida (Danger Score: 6.35 out of 10)

Along Florida's east coast, you'll find Melbourne Beach, which has a danger score of 6.35 out of 10.

This area has seen three surf zone fatalities since 2010 and six shark attacks. The region has also been impacted by 120 hurricanes between 1851 and 2020.

7. Jacksonville Beach, Florida (Danger Score: 6.02 out of 10)

Jacksonville Beach, Florida, has seen three surf zone deaths and three shark attacks since 2010, as well as 120 hurricane strikes. This gives Jacksonville Beach a danger score of 6.02 out of 10.

8. Oak Island, North Carolina (Danger Score: 5.54 out of 10)

Heading north along the East Coast you'll find Oak Island, North Carolina. The area has seen eight surf zone deaths and two shark attacks.

While not as high as other beaches along the East Coast, the region has also been impacted by hurricanes. Between 1851 and 2020 there have been 58 storms.

This gives Oak Island a danger score of 5.54 out of 10.

9. Gulf Shores, Alabama (Danger Score: 5.38 out of 10)

Gulf Shores, Alabama, is a tourist hotspot but can also be dangerous to swimmers. The area has seen five surf zone deaths and three shark attacks.

The area has also been impacted by 23 hurricanes. This gives Gulf Shores a danger score of 5.38 out of 10.

10. Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Danger Score: 5.37 out of 10)

Forth Lauderdale, Florida, is at the bottom of the top 10 deadliest beaches list with a danger score of 5.37 out of 10. The area has seen three surf zone fatalities and two shark attacks.

The area has been hit hard by hurricanes over the years, too.

The area has seen 120 hurricanes between 1851 and 2020.