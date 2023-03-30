Remnant of 2018’s Hurricane Florence finally removed from Outer Banks shoreline

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – Large navigational buoys – one a remnant from Hurricane Florence in 2018 – that washed ashore during strong storms have been removed from a section of the Southern Outer Banks.

A combined U.S. Coast Guard and National Park Service buoy removal operation took place on March 21 to remove five large navigational aids from the beaches of Cape Lookout National Seashore, the National Park Service said.

Known as a "5x9" (5-feet by 9-feet), buoys this size are used to mark the entrance to inlets, park officials said.

A Coast Guard helicopter from Elizabeth City was needed to lift the 1,300-pound buoys from the beach as park rangers assisted below to locate and prepare the buoys for lifting.

The NPS reminds parkgoers that if they've been using the buoys as landmarks on the beach, they'll need to find something else to mark their favorite camping or fishing hole locations. Much smaller mile markers indicate your location at every mile along the island.

Florence was a large and slow-moving Category 1 hurricane that made landfall on the morning of Sept. 14, 2018. After the eye crossed Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, at 7:15 a.m., the storm spent the next two days producing record-breaking rainfall across eastern North Carolina and a portion of northeastern South Carolina, the National Weather Service said.

Over 30 inches of rain were measured in a few North Carolina locations, exceeding the highest single-storm rainfall amounts ever seen in this portion of the state.

North Carolina reported 42 fatalities due to the hurricane and preliminary damage estimates of $16.7 billion.