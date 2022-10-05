Watch: Popular shrimp boat featured in TV shows, music video refloated after Hurricane Ian

Crews worked day and night to refloat a popular shrimp boat from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, after Hurricane Ian blew the abandoned ship onto a beach.

The 85 mph winds and 4-6 feet of storm surge from Hurricane Ian beached the boat, and crews worked over the weekend to set it back out to sea.

"The Shayna Michelle is back," tweeted the Myrtle Beach Police Department. "Thank you to all the crews and agencies who have helped over the last four days."

Time-lapse video shows the day and night effort to free the 63-foot ‘Shayna Michelle’. Officials told FOX News's Nate Foy that excavators dug a trench around the boat. Tow boats tied lines onto the beached vessel and flipped it bow out then gently towed it to deeper water.

The video shows beach goers setting up chairs to watch the action, attracting dozens to watch over the past four days. Police set up barriers to try to keep onlookers from getting too close to the boat precariously perched on its keel and hull.

The U.S. Coast Guard airlifted the four crew members to safety on Thursday when mechanical issues forced the captain to anchor the boat 10 miles off Myrtle Beach, according to the USCG.

A GoFundMe page was created to salvage the boat. The page stated that the crew was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for hypothermia.

Holden Beach Seafood owns the ‘Shayna Michelle,’ and it's used to supply their market with fresh shrimp. The company bought it several years ago from a retiring, storied local captain who had operated it since 1987.

The vessel is no stranger to publicity or film crews. It starred in the television shows "Dirty Jobs" and the "Amazing Race" while still named the ‘Winds of Fortune’, according to the Myrtle Beach SC News. Darius Rucker even featured the boat on his country music video for "Come Back Song."