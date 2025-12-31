Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

10 rare discoveries and memorable moments from space in 2025

2025 was filled with dozens of space discoveries and moments worth making headlines, but in no particular order, here are 10 of our favorites from the year.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
A routine test led to fireworks on Wednesday night, when a SpaceX Starship exploded on the launch pad in Starbase, Texas.

FILE: SpaceX starship explodes due to ‘major anomaly’ during fire test in Texas

A routine test led to fireworks on Wednesday night, when a SpaceX Starship exploded on the launch pad in Starbase, Texas.

We're taking a look back at 10 of the most memorable space moments from 2025, as we leap into a new year that's sure to be chock-full of more intriguing space events and discoveries.

2025 was filled with dozens of space discoveries and moments worth making headlines, but in no particular order, here are 10 of our favorites.

1. Stranded astronauts return to Earth

After spending 286 days stuck in space from early June 2024 to mid-March 2025, NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams finally made it back to Earth

Wilmore and Williams were supposed to only spend 10 days in space on a NASA mission, but after docking at the International Space Station following problems with their Boeing Starliner spacecraft, they ended up spending almost nine months in space.

THE BEST CELESTIAL EVENTS IN 2026 YOU WON'T WANT TO MISS

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are finally back on Earth, nearly 9 months later than originally scheduled, splashing down in a different spacecraft than the one they launched in last June.

NASA astronauts return home after 9-month stint aboard the ISS

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are finally back on Earth, nearly 9 months later than originally scheduled, splashing down in a different spacecraft than the one they launched in last June.

The astronauts splashed down on Florida's Gulf Coast in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule where NASA and SpaceX teams were waiting on boats to greet the astronaut crew. 

2. Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS discovered

On July 1, 2025, Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS was found by the NASA-funded ATLAS survey telescope in Chile. The comet quickly made headlines, as scientists determined it’s only the third known discovered object to pass through the solar system from the outside.

COMET 3I/ATLAS: JOURNEY THROUGH THE SOLAR SYSTEM

The recently discovered interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS was spotted by the new NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile. 

FILE: Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS as seen by Rubin Observatory

The recently discovered interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS was spotted by the new NSF-DOE Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile. 

The comet was determined to have no threat to Earth, and passed the closest to Earth it could get at 167 million miles from the planet on Dec. 19.

NASA and other research and science agencies monitored and studied the comet as it moved through the galaxy.

New image of the comet 3I/ATLAS from the Hubble Telescope

New image of the comet 3I/ATLAS from the Hubble Telescope

(NASA)

In early December, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope took a deeper look at the comet as it passed through the solar system.

3. Extremely rare meteor explosion captured live on space webcam

In November, live-streaming company Sen caught the explosion of a meteor live on their 24/7 livestream from space.

Meteor explodes over Pacific Ocean

Sen live stream captures rare moment a meteor explodes

(Sen / FOX Weather)

Also called a bolide, video showed the moment the meteor exploded over the North Pacific Ocean.

Many believe it was the first time such an event had been caught on a camera from space.

4. SpaceX Starship explodes

Less than 10 minutes after its launch from Texas in March, SpaceX's Starship spacecraft exploded over the Caribbean and western Atlantic

The explosion sent glittering debris cascading from the sky across Florida and the Caribbean.

LOOKING BACK: EXTREME WEATHER AND DISASTERS THAT MADE 2025 A YEAR TO REMEMBER

SpaceX debris over the Bahamas on March 6, 2025.

SpaceX debris over the Bahamas on March 6, 2025.

(@GeneDoctorB / X / FOX Weather)

SpaceX said the Starship experienced a "rapid unscheduled disassembly and contact was lost."

The explosion temporarily diverted flights to Florida airports.

5. Astronaut captures transient luminous event in photo from space

NASA astronaut Nichole "Vapor" Ayers was aboard the International Space Station in July when she took a photo of a transient luminous event as seen from above Earth.

At the time, Ayers wasn't sure if what she captured was a gigantic jet or a sprite, two different types of transient luminous events, but it turned out to be a gigantic jet.

WATCH: RARE 'UPSIDE-DOWN LIGHTNING' SPOTTED IN PUERTO RICO

Gigantic jet as seen from ISS

NASA astronaut Nichole "Vapor" Ayers captured a stunning photo of a rare red TLE known as a gigantic jet, above a thunderstorm around the Desert Southwest.

(NASA astronaut Nichole "Vapor" Ayers / NASA)

NASA said gigantic jets are seen by chance, and are a powerful type of electrical discharge that extends from the top of a thunderstorm into the upper atmosphere.

6. NASA rover captures rare phenomenon on Mars

The Perseverance Mars rover captured rare sounds on the surface of Mars for the first time ever, as announced by NASA in December.

Perseverance recorded the sounds of electrical sparks and mini-sonic booms caused by dust devils. The recordings confirmed decades-old theories that these occurrences could happen on the Red Planet.

A YEAR IN REVIEW: THE MOST DRAMATIC VOLCANIC ERUPTIONS IN 2025

For the first time ever, the Perseverance Mars rover recorded electrical discharges and mini-sonic booms coming from dust devils, confirming decades-old theories that these occurrences could happen on the Red Planet.

NASA rover captures rare phenomenon on camera for first time

For the first time ever, the Perseverance Mars rover recorded electrical discharges and mini-sonic booms coming from dust devils, confirming decades-old theories that these occurrences could happen on the Red Planet.

The recordings were taken by the rover in Octover of 2024, NASA said.

7. Stunning video shows lunar eclipse seen from space 

Americans didn't get to experience the total lunar eclipse that happened in early September from Earth, but NASA astronauts on the International Space Station did, sharing incredible video and photos from the event.

September’s Full Corn Moon turned into a Blood Moon eclipse for some when the sun, moon and Earth aligned, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. Totality was visible from Australia, Asia, Africa and Europe — but not the U.S. because of the timing.

NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Jonny Kim captured views of September's total lunar eclipse from the International Space Station. 

Total lunar eclipse seen from space

NASA astronauts Zena Cardman and Jonny Kim captured views of September's total lunar eclipse from the International Space Station. 

Video from NASA astronaut Zena Cardman showed the eclipse from the ISS.

She said she planned out her photos and videos for over a week to get the perfect visuals.

8. Celebrating three years of the James Webb Space Telescope

In July, NASA celebrated three years of the James Webb Space Telescope and the amazing images it produces of the galaxy.

To celebrate the anniversary, we took a look at 10 of the best images taken by the telescope in its three years. 

NASA’S JAMES WEBB SPACE TELESCOPE REVEALS STUNNING NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN DETAILS IN THE RED SPIDER NEBULA

  • This is the central region of the Bullet Cluster, which is made up of two massive galaxy clusters. The vast number of galaxies and foreground stars in the image were captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope in near-infrared light. Glowing, hot X-rays captured by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory appear in pink. The blue represents the dark matter, which was precisely mapped by researchers with Webb’s detailed imaging.
    Image 1 of 4

    This is the central region of the Bullet Cluster, which is made up of two massive galaxy clusters. The vast number of galaxies and foreground stars in the image were captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope in near-infrared light. Glowing, hot X-rays captured by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory appear in pink. The blue represents the dark matter, which was precisely mapped by researchers with Webb’s detailed imaging. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, CXC)

  • NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope observed Herbig-Haro 49/50, an outflow from a nearby still-forming star, in high-resolution near- and mid-infrared light. The young star is off to the lower right corner of the Webb image.Intricate features of the outflow, represented in reddish-orange color, provide detailed clues about how young stars form and how their jet activity affects the environment around them.
    Image 2 of 4

    NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope observed Herbig-Haro 49/50, an outflow from a nearby still-forming star, in high-resolution near- and mid-infrared light. The young star is off to the lower right corner of the Webb image.Intricate features of the outflow, represented in reddish-orange color, provide detailed clues about how young stars form and how their jet activity affects the environment around them.  (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI)

  • A mosaic of visible-light (Hubble) and infrared-light (Webb) views of the same frame from the Pillars of Creation visualization. The visualization sequence fades back and forth between these two models as the camera flies past and amongst the pillars. These contrasting views illustrate how observations from the two telescopes complement each other.
    Image 3 of 4

    A mosaic of visible-light (Hubble) and infrared-light (Webb) views of the same frame from the Pillars of Creation visualization. The visualization sequence fades back and forth between these two models as the camera flies past and amongst the pillars. These contrasting views illustrate how observations from the two telescopes complement each other. (Greg Bacon, Ralf Crawford, Joseph DePasquale, Leah Hustak, Christian Nieves, Joseph Olmsted, Alyssa Pagan, and Frank Summers (STScI), NASA's Universe of Learning)

  • L1527, shown in this image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument), is a molecular cloud that harbors a protostar. It resides about 460 light-years from Earth in the constellation Taurus.
    Image 4 of 4

    L1527, shown in this image from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument), is a molecular cloud that harbors a protostar. It resides about 460 light-years from Earth in the constellation Taurus. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI)

The photos showed a variety of insane things that exist across the Milky Way you don't want to look away from.

9. Mars rock discovery shows signs of life, but samples need to be brought to Earth to confirm

NASA previously announced this intriguing "leopard-spotted" rock named "Cheyava Falls" in 2024 when it was originally sampled by Perseverance in the ancient Martian river valley believed to have once contained water.

This sample was taken while exploring a rock formation known as "Bright Angel," according to NASA.

SEE THE CLEAREST PHOTO YET FROM THE SURFACE OF MARS

NASA's Perseverance rover discovered "leopard spot" on a reddish rock nicknamed "Cheyava Falls" in Mars Jezero Crater in July 2024.

NASA's Perseverance rover discovered a "leopard spot" on a reddish rock nicknamed "Cheyava Falls" in Mars Jezero Crater in July 2024.

(NASA)

The space agency is more confident that the sample includes signs of ancient microbial life, but the sample would need to be tested in labs on Earth to confirm the findings and the agency does not yet have a new Mars sample return plan after scrapping its previous ambitious and costly mission to retrieve the Martian rocks.

10. Northern Lights caught on video from ISS

A video shared by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station showed a vivid display of the Northern Lights from miles above Earth.

NASA Astronaut Don Petit was recording as the ISS was preparing to dock with a Soyuz spacecraft on April 8, 2025.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

NASA Astronaut Don Petit shared an incredible video showing the Northern Lights from the International Space Station as it was preparing to dock with a Soyuz spacecraft on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

Watch: Astronaut captures stunning video of Northern Lights from International Space Station

NASA Astronaut Don Petit shared an incredible video showing the Northern Lights from the International Space Station as it was preparing to dock with a Soyuz spacecraft on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

The video showed the magnificent luminous green glow of the Northern Lights as the ISS spins around above Earth.

Tags
Loading...