Top 10 must-see images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope

It’s been over three full years since NASA’s Webb Space Telescope began "unfolding the universe" as the space agency promised with stellar images and spectroscopy of other worlds.

In July, NASA, the Canadian Space Agency and the European Space Agency celebrated 3 years of Webb.

Here’s a look back at 10 Webb images that will knock your socks right out of the Milky Way. These images are in order of release by NASA and its science partners from newest to oldest.

‘Piercing’ Bullet Cluster

Webb’s extremely detailed near-infrared images of the massive galaxy collection known as the "Bullet Cluster" helped scientists turn back time and see what happened when two galaxy clusters collided.

The image below is a combination of Webb’s near-infrared light showing galaxies and stars and NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory capturing the hot X-rays in pink.

Cosmic cliffs

Early on, Webb trained its instruments on this cosmic feature known as the Cosmic Cliffs. However, earlier this year, NASA turned some of Webb's work into a 3D masterpiece. The new image was revealed by the International Planetarium Society to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the first public planetarium in Munich, Germany.

A combo act

Webb's powerful abilities due especially well when combined with other telescopes and instruments. This partnership with the MeerKAT radio telescope helps put Webb's image of the Sagittarius C region into powerful context.

Cat’s Paw

To mark the third year of science, astronomers re-looked at Webb's image of the Cat's Paw Nebula, a star-forming region. According to NASA, this view shows a singular "toe bean," revealing mini structures of gas, dust and young stars.

Cosmic tornado

This image shows the "beautiful juxtaposition of the nearby protostellar outflow known as Herbig-Haro 49/50 with a perfectly positioned, more distant spiral galaxy," according to NASA. The result is a twister of a cosmic object.

Celestial fireworks

This fiery hourglass is the beginning of the process of creating a star, according to NASA. This protostar, at the neck of the hourglass shape, is about 100,000 years old, very young in cosmic terms.

Pillars of creation

The Pillars of Creation is one of the most beautiful cosmic images, studied by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and now by Webb. The view below shows the side-by-side details of each telescope's capabilities.

Dazzling stars

The Serpens Nebula was taken by the Near-Infrared Camera, showing a grouping of outflows. The jets appear as bright clumpy streaks in red, according to NASA.

Star birth

Another look at Herbig-Haro 46/47 in high-resolution near-infrared light. This view shows the tightly-bound stars buried deeply in an orange-white splotch.

Neptune’s rings wows

Sometimes the most amazing things in the universe are closer to home, astronomically speaking. Among the first publicly released images from Webb included the first new headshot of Neptune and its rings in years.

In September 2022, just months after the first images, the telescope looked at the ice giant, providing a clear look at the mysterious storms on the planet and new crisp imagery of its rings.