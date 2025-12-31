A year in review: The most dramatic volcanic eruptions in 2025

This year, the Earth’s core put on a show unlike any other, with volcanic eruptions that dazzled observers from every continent.

From the fiery lava fountains of Hawaiʻi’s Kīlauea volcano to the dramatic eruption of the Reykjanes Peninsula Fissure Eruption in Iceland, 2025 was filled with plenty of volcanic activity.

According to the Smithsonian Institution, there were 63 eruptions from 58 different volcanoes.

MUST-SEE: KILAUEA VOLCANO SPEWS 1400 FEET OF LAVA INTO THE AIR

Some of these eruptions were so breathtaking they left viewers speechless. Yet, only a few were truly unforgettable.

Here are the biggest and most spectacular volcanic eruptions of 2025.

Hawai’i Kilauea Volcano

Located in Hawaii, this volcano produced some of the year's most visually stunning volcanic activity.

Known as one of the most active volcanoes in the world, Kilauea erupted 39 times this year.

Its latest eruption, on Christmas Eve, sent lava soaring as high as 1,400 feet into the air.

Mount Etna

Europe’s tallest and most active volcano erupted dramatically in December. The lava fountains and high ash plumes were visible from miles away.

During the eruption, lava surged as high as 1000 feet and there were even tourists skiing down the mountain as the volcano spouted out lava.

Earlier in 2025, Mount Etna had intermittent explosions and ash emission. Some of the lava from these eruptions reshaped parts of the volcano.

ITALY’S MT. ETNA ERUPTS SENDING PEOPLE RUNNING FOR SAFETY AS PYROCLASTIC FLOWS SWEEP DOWN

Hayli Gubbi Volcano

This volcano, located in Ethiopia’s Afar Region, erupted for the first time in recorded history in November. This eruption broke a 12,000-year dormancy.

Since the volcano is in a very remote desert area with very limited ground monitoring, satellites provided the primary data on the event. It revealed an ash plume height of 40,000 to 50,000 feet and large amounts of volcanic gas.

It was reported that the volcanic activity was so vigorous that ash and gas plumes impacted nearby villages.

Reykjanes Peninsula

Also in 2025, Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula became one of the world's most dramatic volcanic hot spots.

A powerful fissure erupted, releasing rivers of glowing lava. The eruption sent fountains of lava into the sky.

Thick plumes of gas and steam drifted across the peninsula.

Drone footage and satellite images captured the event, showcasing lava flowing across the ground and reshaping the land.

The Krasheninnikov Volcano

Located in the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia, this volcano was dormant for centuries until it erupted in August. Before that, Krasheninnikov hadn’t erupted since 1550.

Aerial video showed massive plumes of ash exploding from the volcano.

Days after the eruption, a historic magnitude 8.8 earthquake was reported in the same region.

WATCH: EXPLOSIONS, LAVA BURSTS FROM VOLCANO LIGHT UP THE NIGHT SKIES IN GUATEMALA

Shinmoedake Volcano

Shinmoedake erupted in June, which was the first eruption in over seven years.

The eruption produced ash plumes over 1,640 feet.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Another eruptive event occurred in July, sending ash into neighboring areas of Japan and prompting public advisories for residents to remain indoors.

In early August, a subsequent eruption produced ash plumes rising above 23,000 feet.