Must-see: Kilauea volcano spews 1400 feet of lava into the air

KILAUEA, Hawaii – Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupted again on Wednesday for the 39th time in a year, continuing to be among one of the world’s most active volcanoes.

The eruption began on the anniversary of Episode 1 at around 8:10 p.m. HST, marking the one-year anniversary of a continuous on-off volcano eruption.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s webcams captured more than 1,400 feet of lava spewing into the air from the north and south vents of the volcano.

WATCH: KĪLAUEA VOLCANO LIVE CAMERA RECORDS ITS OWN DEMISE AS ERUPTION SPEWS FOUNTAIN OF LAVA INTO THE AIR

The USGS reported that the gas and ash plumes from the episode were so large that they were seen from space.

"You can see, very subtly, the low-level gas plume drifting to the southwest following low-level winds and spreading to the southern part of the island," said the USGS. "Higher-level ash plume is much more obvious and reaches 20,000 feet. High-level winds are carrying that material to the southeast."

As of 2:13 a.m. HST, the volcano stopped erupting after a 6-hour episode.

According to the National Park Service, Kilauea is the youngest and most active volcano on the island of Hawai’i.

In the past, the volcano has only had a short period of repose, but it has covered almost 90% of its surface in lava flows within the last 1,000 years.

The last significant episode, the 38th eruption, took place earlier this month and lasted close to 12 hours.

Many of these episodes have lasted a day or less and are separated by pauses of several days.