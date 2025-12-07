Watch: Kīlauea volcano live camera records its own demise as eruption spews fountain of lava into the air

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii- The saga continues as Hawaii’s Kīlauea volcano erupts for the 38th time.

Starting at 8:45 a.m. local time on Dec. 6, continuous lava fountaining lasted 12.1 hours, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The launch of episodes started back on December 23, 2024 and eruptions typically continue for about a day or less, separated by pauses in eruptive activity actively lasting several days.

In case you ever wondered what it would be liked to be engulfed in a lava fountain...



This video was recorded by the V3 camera, located on the south rim of Halema‘uma‘u crater at the summit of Kīlauea volcano on the Island of Hawai‘i. The camera, located in a hazardous closed… pic.twitter.com/7coXye39AK — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) December 6, 2025

MAGNITUDE 4.6 EARTHQUAKE RATTLES HAWAII'S KILAUEA FOLLOWING VOLCANO'S 37TH ERUPTIVE EPISODE

Recently, Kīlauea's 37th eruptive episode lasted over 9 hours and was followed by a magnitude 4.6 earthquake.

Resuming for the 38th time today, USGS captured the view from many angles, as a lava fountain spewed into the air, reaching heights up to 1,000 to 1,200 feet.

One live camera placed on the south rim of the Halema‘uma‘u crater, gave viewers an immersive experience as the eruption shot hot lava into the air, engulfing the whole camera in its own destruction.

Towards the end of the film, you can see the camera switching through multiple views of colors before being fully buried under tephra between 9:55 a.m. and 9:57 a.m. local time, USGS reports.

As Hawaii’s Kīlauea volcano is in its active phase, more episodes could be on the horizon.