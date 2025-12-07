Search
Watch: Kīlauea volcano live camera records its own demise as eruption spews fountain of lava into the air

Erupting for the 38th time, you can see the camera switching through multiple views of colors before being fully buried under tephra between 9:55 a.m. and 9:57 a.m. local time, USGS reports.

Watch as a camera placed on the south rim of the Halema‘uma‘u crater captures its own demise as the ongoing Kilauea volcano erupts shooting a hot lava fountain into the air, engulfing the camera in its ultimate take out. 

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii- The saga continues as Hawaii’s Kīlauea volcano erupts for the 38th time.

Starting at 8:45 a.m. local time on Dec. 6, continuous lava fountaining lasted 12.1 hours, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The launch of episodes started back on December 23, 2024 and eruptions typically continue for about a day or less, separated by pauses in eruptive activity actively lasting several days. 

MAGNITUDE 4.6 EARTHQUAKE RATTLES HAWAII'S KILAUEA FOLLOWING VOLCANO'S 37TH ERUPTIVE EPISODE

Recently, Kīlauea's 37th eruptive episode lasted over 9 hours and was followed by a magnitude 4.6 earthquake.

The USGS captured a magnificent eruption as Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano resumed activity Dec. 6, shooting a streaming fountain of hot lava into the air.

Resuming for the 38th time today, USGS captured the view from many angles, as a lava fountain spewed into the air, reaching heights up to 1,000 to 1,200 feet. 

One live camera placed on the south rim of the Halema‘uma‘u crater, gave viewers an immersive experience as the eruption shot hot lava into the air, engulfing the whole camera in its own destruction. 

Kīlauea volcano erupts for the 38th time

Towards the end of the film, you can see the camera switching through multiple views of colors before being fully buried under tephra between 9:55 a.m. and 9:57 a.m. local time, USGS reports.

As Hawaii’s Kīlauea volcano is in its active phase, more episodes could be on the horizon. 

