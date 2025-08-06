Kilauea volcano produces 300-foot lava fountain during latest eruptive episode

HAWAII VOLCANO NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii – Hawaii’s Kīlauea volcano began erupting again on Wednesday for the 30th time in under a year, continuing to be among one of the world’s most active volcanoes.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) said "vigorous fountaining" of the Halemaʻumaʻu crater eruption began around 1:20 a.m. HST.

Geologists said the lava fountains are reaching between 150 and 300 feet high, spewing out from the north vent.

USGS cameras showed live video of the ongoing eruption from east and west views of Halemaʻumaʻu crater.

According to the National Weather Service, light winds could blow volcanic gas emissions and volcanic material may fall to the south of the eruption.

An orange aviation alert is in effect, but commercial airports in Hawaii County are not expected to be impacted by the ongoing eruption.

This latest eruption is part of the ongoing activity that started on Dec. 23, 2024. Many of these episodes have lasted a day or less and are separated by pauses of several days.