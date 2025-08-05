See it: Drone video shows birds-eye view of Hawaii wildfire that shut down Maui highway

KĀʻANAPALI, Hawaii – Large clouds of smoke arose from flames in Maui County, Hawaii, after a brush fire broke out in the area on Monday.

Drone footage shows the dry landscape turned into charred brush and debris due to the quick spread of the flames.

Response teams can be seen quickly arriving at the scene to contain the fire. A giant plume of dark smoke nearly consumes the area and the highway beside the brush fire.

According to the Maui County Government, the fire was originally spread across 90 acres before the forward progress of the flames was halted.

Locals in the area are all too familiar with the devastation of wildfires, as they experienced widespread damage and lives lost from a much more severe outbreak a year ago in Hawaii.

Maui fire officials said they needed to close the Honoapiilani Highway to allow helicopters to draw water from the ocean to combat the spread of flames. The roadway was eventually reopened.

According to the latest update from the Maui Fire Department, the brush fire is 90% contained.