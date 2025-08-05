See it: Drone video shows birds-eye view of Hawaii wildfire that shut down Maui highway

A dramatic drone video shows a wildfire on Maui in Hawaii that sent plumes of smoke into the sky on Aug. 4, and prompted officials to evacuate some residents in the area and close a highway to allow for aerial tankers to collect water from the Pacific Ocean.
KĀʻANAPALI, Hawaii – Large clouds of smoke arose from flames in Maui County, Hawaii, after a brush fire broke out in the area on Monday.
Drone footage shows the dry landscape turned into charred brush and debris due to the quick spread of the flames.
Response teams can be seen quickly arriving at the scene to contain the fire. A giant plume of dark smoke nearly consumes the area and the highway beside the brush fire.
This image comes from drone video that shows a large wildfire burning on Maui in Hawaii on Aug. 4, 2025.
According to the Maui County Government, the fire was originally spread across 90 acres before the forward progress of the flames was halted.
LAHAINA, HAWAII - AUGUST 04: An aerial view of Maria Lanakila Catholic Church (C), which was spared by the Lahaina wildfire, near a destroyed apartment building (BOTTOM C) on August 4, 2024 in Lahaina, Hawaii. August 8 marks the one-year anniversary of the Maui wildfires which killed 102 people and devastated the historic community of Lahaina in West Maui. Plaintiffs involved in the Lahaina wildfire lawsuits against the government and utilities have reached a $4 billion global settlement of claims.
Debris removal continues at a former apartment building in the Lahaina wildfire impact zone on August 02, 2024 in Lahaina, Hawaii.
An aerial view of Maria Lanakila Catholic Church (C), which was spared by the Lahaina wildfire, near a destroyed apartment building (BOTTOM C) on August 4, 2024 in Lahaina, Hawaii.
In an aerial view, lots cleared of wildfire debris and covered in gray gravel are seen as recovery work continues on August 03, 2024 in Lahaina, Hawaii. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers leaders have cleared wildfire debris from 1,372 out of 1,399 residential properties in Lahaina and 69 out of 159 commercial properties.
An aerial view of vegetation regrowth amid areas destroyed or damaged by the Lahaina wildfire on August 4, 2024 in Lahaina, Hawaii.
People gather at a public hillside memorial to Lahaina wildfire victims on August 7, 2024 in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Locals in the area are all too familiar with the devastation of wildfires, as they experienced widespread damage and lives lost from a much more severe outbreak a year ago in Hawaii.
Maui fire officials said they needed to close the Honoapiilani Highway to allow helicopters to draw water from the ocean to combat the spread of flames. The roadway was eventually reopened.
According to the latest update from the Maui Fire Department, the brush fire is 90% contained.