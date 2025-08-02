Busy Eastern Pacific tropics show no signs of slowing down with more storms on the horizon

The eastern Pacific Ocean has been teeming with tropical activity over the last several weeks, and it shows no signs of stopping as Hurricane Gil strengthens and more tropical development looms.

Gil became a hurricane on Friday, with wind gusts of 75 mph, making it a category 1 storm.

The storm is currently moving toward the west-northwest in the Eastern Pacific.

Tracking Hurricane Gil

Gil isn't expected to remain a hurricane for much longer as it moves into cooler waters, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm is forecast to start weakening later Saturday before becoming post-tropical by Sunday.

Hurricane Gil's forecast cone.

In addition to Hurricane Gil, eyes are on two tropical disturbances with the possibility of development by mid-week.

The first disturbance is on Gil's tail with medium chances for development by the end of the weekend, but high chances for development over the next week.

Eastern Pacific Tropical Overview.

The NHC expects this disturbance to form into a tropical depression by the start of the week.

Meanwhile, the second disturbance's chances for development are slowly increasing as the NHC watches for tropical development my mid-next week.

Iona, formerly a hurricane then demoted to a tropical storm, is now a tropical depression.

Tracking Iona

The NHC expects Iona to maintain strength through Sunday, when weakening is forecast.

None of the quartet of tropical disturbances pose any current direct threats to land.

Over in the Atlantic Ocean, a new area to watch has developed off the coast of the Carolinas.

The system is expected to slowly develop as it moves east-northeast over the next week.