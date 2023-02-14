Red-hot love: Watch as lava flow erupts from Kilauea crater in Hawaii

HAWAII – Volcano Week ended with a bang for a handful of witnesses near Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano.

A large cone-shaped vent in the Halemaumau lava lake, located at the summit of Kilauea, collapsed Sunday morning. It created a robust spillway of molten rock and amazing fountains of airborne lava, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park said.

As the sun began to rise about 7 a.m., volunteer photographer Janice Wei filmed the eruption zoomed in from the Kilauea overlook. Only 15 or so other people were there.

UNDERWATER VOLCANO SENDS ASH, STEAM SHOOTING SKYWARD IN SOUTH PACIFIC'S RING OF FIRE

The U.S. Geological Survey said the current eruption occurred in a closed area of the park and poses no threat. High levels of volcanic gas are the primary hazard of concern, as this hazard can have far-reaching effects downwind of the volcano.

Additional hazards include Pele's hair and other lightweight volcanic glass fragments from lava fountains that will fall downwind and dust the ground within a few hundred yards of the erupting vent.

HOW TO WATCH HAWAII’S KILAUEA VOLCANO ERUPTION

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continues to closely monitor the Kilauea volcano.

NPS hosted Volcano Week from Feb. 5-11 to raise awareness of the important role volcanoes have in shaping our planet.