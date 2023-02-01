Underwater volcano sends ash, steam shooting skyward in South Pacific's Ring of Fire

EPI, Vanuatu -- An underwater volcano erupted near the islands of Vanuatu on Tuesday.

Witnesses reported seeing explosions propelling steam and ash some 300 feet high off the island of Epi, according to the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-hazards Department.

There has been no damage or injuries reported, though officials are warning those along the coasts of Epi and Tongoa to be aware that ongoing eruptions could create small waves along the beaches.

Sailors and boaters are advised to avoid the area.