How to watch Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano eruption

One of the world’s most active volcanoes is doing it again by putting on a show of lava which has interested sightseers on Hawaii's Big Island wondering how they can get a glimpse of Kilauea.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in recent days, it began to observe an uptick of earthquakes and ground deformations around the summit, signaling that a resumption of an eruption was imminent.

The active shield volcano has been continuously erupting since 1983, and the most recent event is the latest visible lava flow since December.

The observatory says the eruption is confined to the Halemaʻumaʻu crater within the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, and it expects the event to remain confined to the unpopulated region.

Volcanologists say lava fountains reached at least 16 feet but have generally decreased since Thursday.

Due to a lack of volcanic ash emissions and limited gases, hazards are considered minimal, and there are no current threats outside the park.

LAVA SPOTTED FLOWING FROM KILAUEA AS ERUPTION RESUMES ON HAWAII’S BIG ISLAND

Watch Hawaii volcano webcams online

The USGS has a series of webcams located around Kīlauea, which assisted experts in determining where lava was flowing out of the ground.

The best views of the most recent eruption are from the summit caldera.

Cameras are operational 24/7, and some are in areas that are off-limits to the public because of the dangers of gases and rock slides associated with the ongoing eruption.

View the Halemaʻumaʻu pit webcam here.

During nightfall or cloudy conditions, it may be difficult to see the eruption site. Scientists have thermal webcams that they can use to view sources of heat.

Images are usually colorful and can give experts a sense of where gas and lava flows are when visibilities are poor.

View the thermal camera of the Kīlauea summit here.

Best in-person view of the Hawaiian volcanic eruption

If you are fortunate enough to be in Hawaii, there a serval spots to view the eruption from a safe distance.

Volcano experts suggest checking out Hawaii Volcanoes National Park for observation sites.

The over 500 square mile park is open 24 hours a day, and there are several designated areas to see the eruption event.

The National Park Service Mobile app or a local ranger can guide you to a prime viewing location.

Experts caution that rain, low clouds and sunsets can occasionally hinder viewing from the park.

The FOX Forecast Center expects an extended period of tranquil weather to impact the state, which could make for prime viewing. Highs are forecast to reach around 70 degrees under sunny skies during the upcoming days.

A series of atmospheric river events remain well north of the Hawaiian Islands and continue to impact the U.S. West Coast.