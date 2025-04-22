Live: Hawaii's Kilauea volcano shoots lava 650 feet into air as spectacular eruption resumes

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK – Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano is at it again, as its most recent eruptive episode began to shoot lava hundreds of feet into the air.

According to information provided by the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO), episode 18 of the ongoing eruption resumed early Tuesday morning.

Lava began to overflow the south vent about 3:30 a.m. local time, with fountaining from both vents within the volcano starting just 10 minutes later. Lava then began to overflow from the north vent at 3:47 a.m. local time.

The HVO said lava fountains have reached heights of more than 650 feet at the south vent, and more than 160 feet from the north vent.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has live video of the eruption on its YouTube channel and has captured spectacular images of the lava shooting into the air amid the morning sky.

The HVO said lava is currently covering about 20 percent of the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu crater.

Before the dramatic lava fountaining began, the HVO said intermittent spattering began within the north vent and increased in intensity before lava began erupting.

The HVO said Kilauea's current eruption in Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Kaluapele, the summit caldera, started on Dec. 23, 2024.

Since then, there have been 18 eruptive episodes separated by pauses in activity.

All eruptive activity remains within the national park. Current hazards include volcanic gas emissions, as well as windblown volcanic glass, known as Pele's hair, and tephra. Tephra is rock fragments and other debris ejected from a volcano during an eruption.