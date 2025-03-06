Watch: 'Lavanado' forms during Hawaii's Kilauea volcano's recent explosive eruption

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK – A stunning video recorded during a recent eruptive episode of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano shows the moment hot gasses and lava swirl into the air, forming what is being described as a "lavanado."

Scott Malis caught the dramatic display on video on Feb. 26, during the 11th eruptive episode of Kilauea's ongoing eruption that began in December.

Malis said the lavanado, which looks similar to a dust devil, lasted for about four minutes during the early-morning hours before the episode ended.

During that episode, lava was seen shooting nearly 600 feet into the air during the eruption within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Kilauea doesn't disappoint when it comes to stunning displays during eruptions

This isn't the first time an event like this has been caught on video.

In 2023, a video released by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) showed areas within the volcano where hot, rapidly rising air was grabbing fresh lava and tossing it into the air before moving up the side of the mountain and sucking up dirt and rocks.

The most recent eruptive episode that ended on Wednesday, the 12th so far, is part of the active eruption period that began on Dec. 23, 2024.

The USGS said each lava fountain episode has lasted about 13 hours and has been separated by pauses in activity for about a day to 12 days between episodes.