Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano blasts lava nearly 600 feet into the air during latest eruptive episode

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is at it again, with lava from the latest eruptive episode shooting nearly 600 feet into the air.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, episode 11 of the Halema'uma'u eruption within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park got underway just before 6:30 p.m. local time (11:30 p.m. ET) on Tuesday.

Officials said the eruption began with small lava fountains between 20-30 feet high that were feeding short lava flows.

However, those heights increased to about 100 feet about 20 minutes later and then to about 400 feet just about a half-hour after the eruptive episode began.

The eruption has been continuing since then, and officials say lava fountains have been continuing from both the north and south vents. In addition, the USGS said lava fountains from the north vent reached a maximum height of between 500-600 feet before they started to decrease.

The latest episode of lava fountains is part of the active eruption period that began on Dec. 23, 2024. The USGS said each lava fountain episode has lasted about 13 hours and has been separated by pauses in activity for about a day to 12 days between episodes.

With the on-and-off lava fountains, Volcanoes National Park guests have been treated to amazing views from a safe distance. However, NPS officials warn that volcanic activity can produce hazardous gases like sulfur dioxide. These particles can be especially dangerous to those with heart or respiratory issues. The park posts daily sulfur dioxide air quality alerts, which can be found here .

In addition, the USGS warned about the possibility of windblown volcanic glass, known as Pele's Hair, impacting Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and nearby communities.