Hawaii's Kilauea volcano continues to wow with lava fountains during latest eruptive episode

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK – Hawaii 's Kilauea volcano is nearing a baker's dozen with its latest eruptive episode producing lava fountains in the Halemaʻumaʻu crater.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey's (USGS) Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, episode 12 of the Halemaʻumaʻu eruption began on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. HST when sporadic lava flows began alternating between the south and north cones.

This round of lava fountains is the 12th since Dec. 23, according to the USGS. Each continues for about 14 hours before pauses between events that last between one and 12 days.

While other episodes have produced lava fountains blasting 600 feet into the air, the latest activity is slower going but still impressive, with fountaining between 30 feet and 165 feet. However, the USGS said it expected the fountaining to grow.

With the on-and-off lava fountains, Volcanoes National Park guests have been treated to amazing views from a safe distance. However, National Park Service officials warn that volcanic activity can produce hazardous gases like sulfur dioxide. These particles can be especially dangerous to those with heart or respiratory issues. The park posts daily sulfur dioxide air quality alerts, which can be found here .

During the current eruptive activity, an Orange aviation alert is in place because minor volcanic-ash emissions could be in the airspace around the volcano.

Those unable to make the trip to Hawaii can still see the magnificent volcano in action through USGS web cameras, which currently show gas and lava spewing from the caldera.