Extreme Weather
Watch as hot, rapidly-rising air swirls lava inside Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano

The video, which was recorded on June 7 on the first day of Kilauea’s latest eruption, shows wind vortexes form due to the extreme heat that then swirl across the pool of lava from inside Halema’uma’u crater at Kilauea.

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK – Stunning new video released by the U.S. Geological Survey shows areas where hot, rapidly-rising air was grabbing fresh lava spewing from Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano and tossing it into the air.

The video, which was recorded on June 7 on the first day of Kilauea’s latest eruption, shows wind vortexes form due to the extreme heat that then swirls across the pool of lava from inside the volcano's Halema’uma’u crater.

WATCH A VOLCANO MAKE ITS OWN WEATHER

(USGS/M. Patrick)

Piles of molten rock are flung into the air with ease, tossing the lava in all directions inside the crater.

According to the USGS, temperatures during the eruption were approximately 2,100 degrees.

Scientists maintained a safe distance on the rim of the crater and were able to use a telephoto lens to record the incredible video, the USGS said.

Kilauea’s latest eruption

    A view of the summit eruption of Kīlauea volcano, within Halemaʻumaʻu crater on June 8. Lava is flowing on the crater floor and there are several active vent sources. (Image: USGS/HVO) ( )

  • Lava spews from the Kilauea volcano eruption as shown on the B1cam west of Halemaʻumaʻu crater.
    Lava spews from the Kilauea volcano eruption as shown on the B1cam  west of Halemaʻumaʻu crater. (Image: USGS/HVO) ( )

  • Photographs of the current eruption of the Kilauea volcano confined to the summit caldera within Hawaii Volcano National Park.
    Photographs of the current eruption of the Kilauea volcano confined to the summit caldera within Hawaii Volcano National Park. ( )

  • Photographs of the current eruption of the Kilauea volcano confined to the summit caldera within Hawaii Volcano National Park.
    Photographs of the current eruption of the Kilauea volcano confined to the summit caldera within Hawaii Volcano National Park. (Image: USGS) (USGS)

  • Photographs of the current eruption of the Kilauea volcano confined to the summit caldera within Hawaii Volcano National Park.
    Photographs of the current eruption of the Kilauea volcano confined to the summit caldera within Hawaii Volcano National Park. (Image: USG/HVO) (USGS)

  • A Hawaii Volcano Observatory camera shows the Kilauea caldera after the volcano began erupting on June 7, 2023.
    A Hawaii Volcano Observatory camera shows the Kilauea caldera after the volcano began erupting on June 7, 2023. (Image: USGS) ( )

  • Cameras from the Kilauea volcano show active eruption on June 7, 2023.
    Cameras from the Kilauea volcano show active eruption on June 7, 2023. ( )

  • A volcanic whirlwind or vortex at the Kilauea eruption site in Hawaii on June 7, 2023.
    A volcanic whirlwind or vortex at the Kilauea eruption site in Hawaii on June 7, 2023. (Image: USGS/HVO) ( )

Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, began to erupt on June 7, and the USGS increased alert levels around the volcano to Red/Warning because of the hazards associated with the event.

Those alerts were eventually downgraded to Orange/Watch when effusion rates declined.

The USGS said the public was never at risk during the eruption, which was taking place within a closed area of the national park.

