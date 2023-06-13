Watch as hot, rapidly-rising air swirls lava inside Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK – Stunning new video released by the U.S. Geological Survey shows areas where hot, rapidly-rising air was grabbing fresh lava spewing from Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano and tossing it into the air.

The video, which was recorded on June 7 on the first day of Kilauea’s latest eruption, shows wind vortexes form due to the extreme heat that then swirls across the pool of lava from inside the volcano's Halema’uma’u crater.

WATCH A VOLCANO MAKE ITS OWN WEATHER

Piles of molten rock are flung into the air with ease, tossing the lava in all directions inside the crater.

According to the USGS, temperatures during the eruption were approximately 2,100 degrees.

Scientists maintained a safe distance on the rim of the crater and were able to use a telephoto lens to record the incredible video, the USGS said.

Kilauea’s latest eruption

Kilauea, one of the world’s most active volcanoes, began to erupt on June 7, and the USGS increased alert levels around the volcano to Red/Warning because of the hazards associated with the event.

Those alerts were eventually downgraded to Orange/Watch when effusion rates declined.

The USGS said the public was never at risk during the eruption, which was taking place within a closed area of the national park.