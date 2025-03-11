Hawaii's Kilauea volcano shoots lava 300 feet into the air as new eruptive episode begins

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK – Scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) say Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has once again awoken from its slumber, sending lava shooting hundreds of feet into the air early Tuesday morning in what has become an almost weekly occurrence.

According to the USGS' Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO), episode 13 of the volcano's current eruption began just after 2:30 a.m. HST, and small lava flows were observed coming from the north vent.

Within 10 minutes, dramatic live video showed lava shooting about 300 feet into the air.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The USGS said that all eruptive activity has been occurring within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, and this is now the 13th episode of the current eruption that began on Dec. 23, 2024.

Scientists say that each episode at Kilauea has continued for 13 hours to eight days, and episodes have been separated by pauses in eruptive activity lasting from less than a day to 12 days.

With the on-and-off lava fountains, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park guests have been treated to amazing views from a safe distance.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

However, officials warn that volcanic activity could produce hazardous gases like sulfur dioxide.

Those particles can be especially dangerous to those with heart or respiratory issues. The park posts daily sulfur dioxide air quality alerts, which can be found here .

In addition to the dangerous gases, Pele's hair is also a hazard.

Pele's hair are strands of volcanic glass often produced by lava fountaining activity.