See it: Lava bubbles, bursts as Hawaii's Kilauea volcano resumes eruption after its latest nap

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK – One of the world's most active volcanoes surged back to life Wednesday night in Hawaii. It was Kilauea's 18th eruption since Dec. 23, 2024.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), this most recent eruptive episode began just after 10 p.m. local time. Lava bursts between 10 and 15 feet high were observed around that time.

Video from live cameras showed lava bubbling in the west Halemaʻumaʻu crater, within the greater Kilauea volcano.

The volcano's last eruption ended just over a week ago, on April 9.

Kilauea remains at an Orange alert on the USGS' alert-level system, meaning an eruption is underway but poses limited hazards.

However, scientists are warning about the expected increased release of sulfur dioxide gas that has accompanied many of these recent eruptions. Sulfur dioxide can cause respiratory issues for people in downwind communities.

Other hazards include localized rockfalls and volcanic fragments, like Pele's hair, which have wafted significant distances downwind during some recent episodes.

