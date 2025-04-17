Search
Extreme Weather
See it: Lava bubbles, bursts as Hawaii's Kilauea volcano resumes eruption after its latest nap

This latest episode marks the 18th eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano since Dec. 23, 2024. The volcano remains at an Orange alert on the U.S. Geological Survey's alert-level system, meaning an eruption is underway but poses limited hazards.

By Julian Atienza
Kilauea erupts, lava spews from volcano's west crater

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK – One of the world's most active volcanoes surged back to life Wednesday night in Hawaii. It was Kilauea's 18th eruption since Dec. 23, 2024.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), this most recent eruptive episode began just after 10 p.m. local time. Lava bursts between 10 and 15 feet high were observed around that time.

Video from live cameras showed lava bubbling in the west Halemaʻumaʻu crater, within the greater Kilauea volcano.

The volcano's last eruption ended just over a week ago, on April 9.

HAWAII'S KILAUEA VOLCANO BLASTS LAVA 300 FEET INTO THE AIR 

    Kilauea erupts on April 16, 2025. It was the 18th eruptive episode since December 23, 2024. (USGS)

    The eruption of the Kilauea volcano on March 11, 2025. (William Campbell/Getty Images)

     The eruption of the Kilauea volcano on March 11, 2025 in (William Campbell/Getty Images)

    Visitors watch the eruption of the Kilauea volcano at the Devastation Trail overlook on March 11, 2025. (William Campbell/Getty Images)

Kilauea remains at an Orange alert on the USGS' alert-level system, meaning an eruption is underway but poses limited hazards.

However, scientists are warning about the expected increased release of sulfur dioxide gas that has accompanied many of these recent eruptions. Sulfur dioxide can cause respiratory issues for people in downwind communities.

Other hazards include localized rockfalls and volcanic fragments, like Pele's hair, which have wafted significant distances downwind during some recent episodes.

WHAT MAKES 'PELE’S HAIR' DURING A VOLCANIC ERUPTION?

Over the past several weeks, magma moving close to the surface has been cracking the ground and generating thousands of small earthquakes. FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray reports from Mount Kilauea on the Big Island of Hawaii.

Thousands of earthquakes strike Mount Kilauea volcano in Hawaii

