Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rattles Hawaii's Kilauea following volcano's 37th eruptive episode

HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii – A magnitude 4.6 earthquake rattled Hawaii's Kilauea volcano just before midnight, local time on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

USGS officials wrote on social media that the quake was centered on the volcano's southern flank but little to no damage is expected.

The quake happened just a few minutes after Kilauea's 37th eruptive episode came to an end, which saw over 9 hours of sustained lava fountaining, according to volcano monitors.

Lava fountains are essentially jets of lava ejected high into the air.

According to the USGS, Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, has undergone a series of frequent eruptions since December 2024, with this most recent episode beginning around 2:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

