Watch: Explosions, lava bursts from volcano light up the night skies in Guatemala

ANTIGUA, Guatemala – Volcan de Fuego in southern Guatemala kicked off Halloween by lighting up the early morning sky with explosions and lava bursts.

Time-lapse footage shows the volcano repeatedly erupting soon after midnight on Friday, as bright lava, smoke and embers betray the silhouette of the volcano as it hides in the darkness.

Volcan de Fuego produced up to 15 explosions per hour, shooting ash columns up to 15,700 feet above sea level, according to INSIVUMEH, the national volcanology institute of Guatemala.

INSIVUMEH officials added that the volcano ejected incandescent fragments over 1,000 feet into the air.

They warned that nearby communities might experience ashfall as the volcano would produce weak-to-strong rumbling and shockwaves.

Volcan de Fuego is one of the most active volcanoes in Central America, according to the Smithsonian Institution’s Global Volcanism Program.