See it: Russian volcano awakens for first time in centuries days after historic magnitude 8.8 earthquake

KAMCHATKA PENINSULA, Russia – A volcano that was dormant for centuries roared back to life Sunday on Russia's far eastern coast, the latest fallout from last week's historic magnitude 8.8 earthquake in that same region.

The Krasheninnikov volcano last erupted around 1550, according to the Smithsonian Institution's Global Volcanism Project.

A Russian volcanologist said on state media that the eruption was directly related to the massive quake, which was the sixth strongest in recorded history.

Aerial video shows a massive plume of ash erupting from the volcano over the weekend.

The Russian Academy of Sciences wrote in a Telegram post that the ash plume could impact local and international air travel.

Another volcano in the region, the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano, erupted a day after the July 30 magnitude 8.8 quake, but it had erupted as recently as 2022, according to the Smithsonian.