Tsunami seen rocking boats near San Francisco in time-lapse video

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. – The tsunami waves were caught on camera at the Pillar Point Harbor in Half Moon Bay, California, early Wednesday morning. The waves were a result of the historic magnitude 8.8 earthquake that originated off Russia's far eastern coast Tuesday.

The time-lapse video shows boats abruptly bobbing up and down several feet in the harbor over a five-and-a-half-hour span in the early-morning hours Wednesday.

The camera is part of the ALERTCalifornia system, a natural disaster public safety program between the University of California San Diego, Pacific Gas and Electric and other partners.

Half Moon Bay is about 30 miles south of San Francisco.

TSUNAMI WAVES HIT HAWAII, US WEST COAST AFTER MASSIVE 8.8 QUAKE STRIKES OFF RUSSIA

In a social media post, the National Weather Service office in San Francisco warned the public that a tsunami produced multiple waves that can last for several hours and can produce dangerous currents in the water.

A Tsunami Advisory remains in effect for most of the West Coast of the continental U.S.

The city of Half Moon asked people to stay out of the water until the advisory was lifted.

Meanwhile, Crescent City, California, saw some of the most dramatic impacts from the tsunami with wave heights of 4 feet, according to the NWS.

Crescent City officials said several docks were washed away by the tsunami. No other major impacts were noted at a Wednesday morning news conference.