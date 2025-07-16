Volcano erupts on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula; popular tourist destination Blue Lagoon evacuated

GRINDAVÍK, Iceland – A volcano on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula erupted Wednesday morning, prompting the evacuation of one of the country's most popular tourist destinations, the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa near Grindavík.

According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), the eruption began just before 4 a.m. local time (midnight Eastern Daylight Time) after an intense seismic swarm produced some 300 earthquakes in just over two hours.

The Blue Lagoon evacuated all of its guests when the volcano began showing signs of unrest early Wednesday, and it posted on its website that it would remain closed until at least 1 p.m. local time (9 a.m. EDT).

In its latest update, the IMO said the eruption was no longer confined to a single fissure. The larger fissure was estimated to be about 2.4 kilometers (1.5 miles) long, while a smaller fissure had also opened to the west and was estimated to be about 500 meters (1,640 feet) long.

The IMO noted that lava flows from the fissures were not expected to pose a threat to the town of Grindavík or the Blue Lagoon.

Iceland's largest international airport, Keflavík Airport, located just 16 miles north of Grindavík, announced Wednesday morning that it was not being impacted by the eruption.

Officials reported that Pele's hair, strands of volcanic glass that are often produced by lava-fountaining activity, were being carried downwind of the volcano by the wind, producing high levels of gas pollution in some areas. Residents are being advised to stay indoors, close windows and turn off air conditioning.

According to Icelandic broadcaster RÚV, Wednesday's eruption marked the ninth eruption in these areas and the 12th overall on the Reykjanes Peninsula since the eruptive series began in March 2021.

The most recent eruption occurred on April 1, when Grindavík was evacuated after lava had breached part of the defensive wall north of town.