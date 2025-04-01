Iceland volcano erupts forcing thousands to evacuate, including popular tourist destination Blue Lagoon

GRINDAVIK, Iceland – A volcano on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula began erupting Tuesday morning.

State media reported that the nearby town of Grindavik was evacuated. One of Iceland's most popular tourist destinations, the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, posted on its website that it was temporarily closed due to a magma intrusion.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said the lava had breached part of the defensive wall north of Grindavik. The office reported that a hot water pipeline had broken north of town.

Photos and video from officials show the lava just a few hundred yards from the town. The IMO said the fissure where the lava is coming from has expanded to nearly three-quarters of a mile long, and earthquake activity has been recorded by the office in areas nearby.

Iceland's Civil Protection Agency is operating at an emergency level.

No injuries have been reported.

The volcano last erupted on Dec. 8, 2024.

Grindavik is about 30 miles south of Iceland's capital, Reykjavík.

